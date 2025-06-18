Veterinarians across Indiana are urging pet owners to take precautions as cases of Bobcat Fever, or Cytauxzoonosis, have been reported in cats throughout the state. This potentially fatal disease is caused by Cytauxzoon felis, a parasite that targets the blood and tissues of felines and is primarily spread through tick bites.

Early symptoms include lethargy and high fever, but the illness can quickly worsen, leading to vomiting, diarrhea, jaundice, weight loss, and labored breathing. Without immediate treatment, the disease can be fatal.

Experts advise keeping cats indoors and using prescription-strength tick-prevention products to reduce the risk of infection. Pet owners who notice signs of illness or want to discuss prevention options should contact their veterinarian as soon as possible.

To learn more about Bobcat fever, visit: https://veterinarypartner.vin.com/default.aspx?pid=19239&id=4952731