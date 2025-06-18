Latest News

The annual Spencer County 4-H Fair is just around the corner, promising a week packed with agricultural showcases, entertainment, and community spirit. Running from Monday, June 23rd, to Tuesday, July 1st, the fair offers a diverse schedule of events for all ages.

Fairgoers can kick off the festivities on Monday, June 23rd, with Project Check-in from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. The excitement truly ramps up on Friday, June 27th, with Free Inflatables from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM, followed by the popular Horse & Pony Grand Entry at 4:00 PM. Admission on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will be $5 per person after 4 PM, with parking also costing $5 per car after 4 PM on Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday, June 28th, is a full day of activities, including the Swine Check In at 6:30 AM, a Breakfast Food Stand, and the Rocket Launch Vendor City. Horse and pony enthusiasts will enjoy the English Performance Class at 10:00 AM, while poultry lovers can catch the Poultry Show at 3:00 PM. The evening will feature The Balloon Guy at 4:00 PM and Silly Safari at 5:30 PM.

Sunday, June 29th, continues the fun with Free Inflatables from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Highlights include the “Frog Jumping Contest” at 10:00 AM, the GaGa Tournament at 11:00 AM, and the Grand Champion Awards at 12:00 PM. The afternoon will see a Horse & Pony Western/Ranch Performance Class at 1:00 PM and an “Archery Tournament” also at 1:00 PM. A “Dairy & Beef Show” will conclude the day at 3:00 PM.

The fair wraps up on Monday, June 30th, with a Table Tennis tournament at 9:00 AM, the Supreme Showmanship at 11:00 AM, and the Monopoly Tournament at 12:00 PM. Foodies can look forward to the BBQ Contest Judging at 2:00 PM. The fair officially closes with the Livestock Auction at 6:00 PM, followed by the release of animals one hour after the auction.

Finally, Tuesday, July 1st, is dedicated to 4-H Fair Clean-up from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM, ensuring the fairgrounds are left spotless.

The 2025 Spencer County 4-H Fair promises to be a memorable event, showcasing the talents and hard work of the local 4-H members and offering a variety of engaging activities for the entire community.

On By Joey Rehl

