Discover Downtown Petersburg announced country music star Drake White, alongside special guest Meghan Patrick, will headline the 2025 Buffalo Trace Festival.

This free concert will be the highlight of the festival, which now spans from October 9th through 11th. Attendees can once again enjoy a vibrant array of live entertainment, carnival rides, food trucks, farmer’s market-style shopping, a host of family-friendly activities, and a beer garden, all set against the charming backdrop of Main Street Petersburg.

The Buffalo Trace Festival music stage, located right on Main Street, will feature a diverse lineup of entertainers, kicking off on Thursday, October 9th and culminating with Drake White and special guest Meghan Patrick at 7 PM EST on Saturday, October 11th.

A Country-Soul troubadour with charisma to spare, Drake White pours every ounce of his unbridled passion into songs that brighten the spirit with a dynamic career that includes scoring four Top 40 hits. With his many accolades including winning the British CMA Awards’ International Song of the Year, landing on Rolling Stone’s 10 Country Artists You Need to Know list, and earning a recognition as a GRAMMY Artist of Tomorrow, White’s third album Low Country High Road was released in September 2024, pairing richly detailed storytelling and feel-good grooves for a soulful celebration of all that brings him joy.

Announced as the special guest for the evening, Meghan Partick recently released her album Golden Child with the new single off the album, Golden Child, currently in the Top 40. Patrick is a back-to-back CCMA Female Artist of the Year whose accolades also include 19 CMA Ontario Awards.

The weekend of live music kicks off on Thursday, October 9th, with regional favorites, The Duke Boys, starting at 7:30 PM EST. No Fences, the #1 Tribute to Garth Brooks, will headline the Buffalo Trace Festival’s Friday night lineup at 8:30 PM EST.

Updates on the full event lineup and additional information on the 2025 Buffalo Trace Festival can be found on the festival’s Facebook Page, facebook.com/pg/DiscoverDowntownPetersburg.

Discover Downtown Petersburg is also currently seeking sponsors for this year’s Buffalo Trace Festival. Inquiries on sponsorships can be directed to pbcity@blueriver.net.