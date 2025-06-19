Kenny Speed & Deidra Church (Past-President to Current President)

At the Rotary Club of Dubois County’s weekly meeting on Thursday, June 19, Deidra Church was officially introduced as the Club’s new President for the 2025–2026 Rotary year. Her term will begin on July 1.

Church, Director of the Memorial Hospital Foundation and a Jasper resident, has been an active member of the Club since 2021. She succeeds outgoing President Kenny Speed, Account Executive at DC Broadcasting, who has led the Club since July 2024.

“Becoming President of the Rotary Club is a true honor,” said Church. “I’m excited to serve a community I deeply love and to lead with the same spirit of service that has always inspired me.”

Under Speed’s leadership, the Club reached all of its annual goals and continued to build on its strong foundation. “As I reflect on the past year, I’m filled with pride at the incredible impact our Club has made throughout Dubois County,” said Speed. “It’s inspiring to be part of such a flourishing organization—our members truly embody the strength of the community we serve.”

Guided by Rotary’s principal motto, “Service Above Self,” the Rotary Club of Dubois County had a milestone year, supporting local nonprofits, recognizing leaders, and engaging in meaningful community service. Highlights of the past Rotary year include:

August: Awarded $16,000 to three local nonprofits—Dove House, ALASI, and Crisis Connection—through the Club’s Community Grants Program.

September: Hosted the 12th annual ATHENA Leadership Awards Banquet, honoring Jodi Routson as the 2024 recipient; wrapped up the Cornhole Tournament of Champions series, a four-stop event across Dubois County.

October: The Club held a fundraiser with Team Mann and McDonalds for World Polio Day.

November: Celebrated the 20th anniversary of the Indiana University Kelley School of Business Economic Futurecast Luncheon, a longstanding event hosted by the Club.

December: Collected over 2,300 diapers and nearly 3,000 baby wipes for TRI-CAP families during the Club’s annual Holiday Party Diaper Drive.

April: Recognized Jim McFaul as Indiana Rotary District 6580 Rotarian of the Year.

June: Launched the 2025 edition of the Cornhole Tournament of Champions Tour, rounding out a year of impactful programming and fellowship.

The Club also welcomed several new members this year, and a variety of guest speakers at weekly meetings who highlighted community initiatives and areas of focus. Monthly social gatherings offered members the opportunity to connect in a more relaxed setting and strengthen relationships. The Club extends sincere thanks to Vincennes University Jasper for generously hosting weekly meetings throughout the year.

Kenny Speed & Gary Schnell (Rotarian of the Year)

During the annual officer transition, outgoing President Kenny Speed also recognized Gary Schnell, a real estate associate with Sell4Free Welsh Realty, as Rotarian of the Year. Schnell was commended for his outstanding dedication, tireless contributions, and continued leadership as the Club’s Sergeant-at-Arms.

2025–2026 Club Leadership:

President: Deidra Church

Immediate Past President: Kenny Speed

Treasurer: Derek Budd

Secretary: Judi Brown

Sergeant-at-Arms: Gary Schnell

Club Service Director: Jim McFaul

Vocational Service Director: Ed Cole

Community Service Director: Christian Blome

Public Relations: Kellie Speedy Le Fevre

International Service Director: Dennis Tedrow

Youth Services Director: Austin Welp

Membership Director: Anna Galloway

Administration Chair: Amy Gehlhausen

Service Projects Chair: Jim McFaul

Rotary International Foundation Chair: Bernard Gogel

ATHENA Committee Chair: Manda Combs

The Rotary Club of Dubois County meets every Thursday at 11:45 a.m. The next meeting will be July 10th, most meetings will take place at the Ruxer Center Bistro on the Vincennes University Jasper Campus. All are welcome to attend.

For more information about the Club, upcoming events, and how to get involved, visit www.duboiscountyrotary.com or follow the Rotary Club of Dubois County on Facebook and Instagram.