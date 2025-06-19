With total joint replacement one of the most commonly performed, elective surgical procedures in the United States, Orthopaedic Surgeon Dr. Christine Stairs and staff at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center are excited to now offer Zimmer Biomet’s ROSA® Knee System, which brings together robotic technology with industry-leading knee implants to personalize surgical procedures for their patients. ROSA Knee is a robotically-assisted surgical system designed to help perform total knee replacement surgery. It includes features to assist with bone resections and assessing the state of soft tissues in order to facilitate implant positioning intraoperatively. Data provided by ROSA Knee assists with complex decision-making and enables surgeons to use computer and software technology to control and move surgical instruments, allowing for greater precision and flexibility during procedures.

“For everyone involved – surgeons, staff and, most importantly, patients – ROSA Knee has the potential to offer a number of key benefits and advantages,” Dr. Stairs said. “We know the decision to have joint replacement is often a difficult one for patients to make, and we believe these robotically-assisted technologies have the potential to make it an easier one moving forward.”

For more information on how patients may benefit from using ROSA Knee for total knee replacement, contact Memorial Orthopaedic Associates at 812-996-5950. Memorial Orthopaedic Associates is located at 695 W. 2nd Avenue, Suite 2A, in Jasper, IN.

About Christine Stairs, MD

Dr. Stairs received her medical degree at Indiana University School of Medicine. She completed a residency in orthopaedic surgery at Louisiana State University in Shreveport and an orthopaedic sports medicine fellowship at University of Kentucky in Lexington. Dr. Stairs is a member of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons and The American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine.