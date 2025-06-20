Gabby Barrett, one of country music’s brightest stars, will take the stage at the Lincoln Amphitheatre on Saturday, July 19, as part of the venue’s 2025 performance series. The event, presented by the Spencer County Community Foundation and Perry County Community Foundation, is just one month away.

Barrett will headline the evening at 7:30 p.m. following an opening performance by rising country artist Timmy McKeever, who takes the stage at 6:30 p.m. Doors open for VIP ticketholders at 5:00 p.m., with all other doors opening at 5:30 p.m. All times are Central.

Presented in part by MasterBrand and supported by 101 Country WBDC, the 2025 performance series marks the Lincoln Amphitheatre’s 38th season of live entertainment. The venue will also debut four new ticket types this year—Patio 1816, Patio 1830, Starlight 1, and Starlight 2—adding to the classic General Admission and VIP options. Tickets are on sale now at www.LincolnAmphitheatre.com, with prices inclusive of admission, parking, facility fees, and Lincoln State Park’s gate fee.

Gabby Barrett rose to fame with her record-breaking debut single “I Hope,” which topped the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart for 27 weeks and earned multi-platinum status. Her current album, Chapter & Verse, continues her momentum with tracks like “Dance Like No One’s Watching” and “Glory Days.” She has surpassed 3 billion global career streams and has received numerous accolades from Billboard, CMT, iHeartRadio, and more.

Opening act Timmy McKeever, who relocated to Nashville in 2024, has already played more than 350 shows and opened for major names in the industry, quickly earning recognition for his powerful vocals and energetic performances.

The Lincoln Amphitheatre, located in Lincoln State Park in Lincoln City, Indiana, is a 2,200-seat outdoor venue situated between Evansville and Louisville. Managed by the Indiana Destination Development Corporation since 2015, it remains a premier destination for live entertainment in southern Indiana.

For more information, visit www.LincolnAmphitheatre.com, email lincolnamphitheatre@visitindiana.com, or call 812-937-2329.