The City of Huntingburg is moving forward with the next steps in its ongoing Alley Activation project. Beginning as early as today or Monday, city Street and Electric Department crews will begin relocating tables, planters, and lighting currently in the way of a planned mural installation near the Butcher and Barrel.

A mural artist has officially been selected, and work is expected to begin by the end of June. While the exact start date is still being finalized, the city plans to share more details with the public as they become available.

The mural will be placed in the alley next to the Butcher and Barrel restaurant as part of efforts to beautify and revitalize downtown pedestrian spaces.

City officials encourage local merchants to share the update with others who may be impacted or interested in the project.