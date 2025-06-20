In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam is joined by Gary Schnell, Realtor and Associate Broker for Sell4Free Welsh Realty, to discuss recent real estate trends in Southern Indiana, current listings available for sale with Gary & Marcia Schnell (812) 631-3147, and various upcoming events happening within Dubois County.

Contact Gary & Marcia Schnell, with Sell4Free Welsh Realty for all your real estate needs:

(812) 631-3147

gschnell@fullnet.com

https://www.duboiscountyliving.com/

