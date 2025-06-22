Latest News

On Friday, June 20th, 2025, Warrick County law enforcement was able to locate the body of 76-year-old Debra Bone, of Elberfeld.

Bone had last been seen on Thursday, June 12th, 2025, driving her Chevy Equinox in Vanderburgh County, and a Silver Alert was issued to find her on Friday, June 13th, 2025.

Officials stated they found Bone outside her Equinox that she had driven into a creek near Seven Hills Road in Warrick County. Her cause of death is believed to be drowning while attempting to escape the water.

On By Celia Neukam

