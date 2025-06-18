The Daviess Community Hospital Auxiliary held its June luncheon on June 10 at the Kiwanis building.

The room was decorated for a picnic with checkered tablecloths and fresh flowers. President Pat Brochin welcomed the group, followed by Chaplain Bill Whitehead giving the offering prayer for the meal. Vice President Ed Zipperle led the Pledge of Allegiance.

Trustee, Pat Neidigh presented a check to Angie Steiner, DCH Foundation, in memory of William Harder and Lily Mae Wittmer.

Troy Graber, Cardio-Pulmonary Department, demonstrated use of recent equipment purchased by the Auxiliary for his department.

Donna Keller introduced recent North Daviess graduate Taylor Ferguson as the recipient of DCH Foundation scholarship sponsored by the Auxiliary. Taylor spoke of her future plans and also introduced her service dog, Fetch, to the guests.

Chaplain Bill Whitehead gave a memorial for Williams Harder.

The luncheon committee included Donna Keller, Sue Jones, Dixie Miller, and Nancy Elmore.

Flowers were won by Patty Gray, Peg Neidigh, Emma Silcox, Bonnie Harrison, Pat Brochin, and Sharon Mead. Gift cards were won by Judy Lamb, Barbara Lengacher, Tom Wagner, Judy Gerkin and Heather Stone.

Other auxiliary members attending were Phyllis Alford, Betty Andis, Mark Brochin, Ruth Collison, Rossine Foddrill, Rick Grannan, and Linda Osmon.

Hospital employees attending were Angie Steiner, Troy Graber, Heather Stone, and Sharon Mead.

The Daviess Community Hospital Auxiliary is seeking dedicated volunteers eager to give back to the community by serving at the hospital. Applications are available at the hospital front desk or by calling 812-254-2760.