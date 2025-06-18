The Jasper Parklands Pavilion will soon be hosting the Spring into Summer Wine Market at 12 PM on Saturday, June 21st, 2025.

Attendees can enjoy an afternoon of wine tasting and shopping featuring over 100 wines from 8 premier Indiana Uplands wineries, personal charcuterie plates, and handcrafted wine spritzers.

Tickets are priced at $25 per person, and a souvenir wine glass and wine tote are included with every ticket.

For more information about the event or to purchase tickets, visit indianauplands.com/summer-wine-market/.