Knox County Clerk David Shelton has been named the 2025 Indiana Clerk of the Year by the Indiana Clerks’ Association, becoming the first individual to receive the honor three times. Shelton, a 2026 Republican candidate for Indiana Secretary of State, was recognized at the association’s annual conference this week.

He previously earned the award in 2020 and 2023 and has been nominated a total of nine times.

Throughout his tenure, Shelton has championed election reforms and modernization efforts in Knox County. His work includes transitioning the county to Vote Centers, advocating for legislation to repurpose retired ePoll Books, and securing two U.S. Election Assistance Commission Clearinghouse Awards in 2023 for achievements in cybersecurity and accessibility.

Shelton credits his success to a strong network of fellow clerks and a focus on professional, secure elections. He plans to bring that same approach to his statewide campaign for Secretary of State.

More details about his campaign can be found at www.SheltonForIndiana.com.