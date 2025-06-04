The Dubois County Chamber of Commerce is now accepting applications for its quarterly business grant, aimed at supporting and promoting locally owned businesses that are current Chamber members. This grant is designed to help boost the local economy by providing financial assistance to eligible small businesses within Dubois County.

To qualify, businesses must meet several requirements: the business must be physically located within Dubois County and have no more than 50 full-time employees. It must be locally owned and operated, including franchises, but cannot be a subsidiary of a larger corporation. Publicly traded companies are not eligible to apply.

Applicants must also disclose any pending litigation or legal actions and be registered and in good standing with the Indiana Secretary of State. Sole proprietorships must have a certificate of assumed business name or doing-business-as (DBA) form on record with the County Recorder.

Interested businesses are encouraged to submit their applications before the deadline on June 6th. This opportunity offers a valuable chance for local businesses to gain financial support and increase their visibility within the community. For more information and application details, visit the Dubois County Chamber of Commerce website.