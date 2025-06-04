Purdue Extension Orange County invites community members to participate in a free, four-week healthy lifestyle program starting Wednesday, July 9, 2025. The classes will be held every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. through July 30 at the Safe Haven Recovery Management Center, located at 308 S. Oak Street in Paoli.

The program is designed to teach nutrition basics, demonstrate how to prepare simple and healthy dishes, and provide opportunities for physical activity. Participants will also receive a free weekly box of food to help recreate the meals at home, making it easier to maintain a healthy lifestyle for their families.

This initiative, called Safe Haven Summer: Food for Health, is offered in partnership with Purdue Extension, Safe Haven, and the Orange County Food Trust. To register or learn more, contact aeakin@purdue.edu or call (812) 723-7107.

You can register online here.