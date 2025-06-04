Kimball International recently opened its revamped D.C. showroom, located at 1130 Connecticut Avenue NW, Suite 1150, with a celebration.

Complete with live entertainment and an interactive culinary experience, guests indulged in a variety of treats while soaking in the abundance of natural light.

New product solutions, color-drenched spaces, and vignettes created specifically for the needs of the D.C. market all came together to create a welcoming and comfortable space for dealers, designers, and end users to gather.

Designed to reflect how their furniture brands can be utilized across various vertical markets, the showroom features dedicated workplace zones, an education area, and a health wing, allowing guests to visualize furniture solutions in specific space types.

To honor the historical appeal of Washington D.C. based business and government facilities, traditional furniture options are sprinkled throughout the space.

From integrating new technology into classic design, like adjustable height veneer desks, to intentionally designing spaces that welcome collaboration and accommodate hybrid interactions, the D.C. showroom offers a unique perspective.

To learn more about the Washington D.C. showroom or take a virtual tour, visit kimballinternational.com/washington-dc-showroom.html.