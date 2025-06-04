Daviess Community Hospital (DCH) announces that Aubrey Wagler, PTA, CCMA, WCC, has successfully completed the Wound Care Certification (WCC) exam, further enhancing her skills in providing exceptional care to patients with acute and chronic wounds. This certification is the second significant credential Aubrey has earned while working at DCH’s Wound Care Center.

Adrienne McCracken, RN, practice administrator at DCH, commended Wagler’s dedication to professional growth. “Aubrey’s commitment to expanding her clinical knowledge and skill set has been extraordinary. After being hired as a physical therapist assistant for wound care, she pursued her Certified Medical Assistant certification to better serve our patients. Now, with her official Wound Care Certification, Aubrey exemplifies the dedication, expertise, and positive attitude that make her one of our top employees,” McCracken said.

Wagler began her certification journey by enrolling in the University of Southern Indiana’s online wound care program. Over five months, she completed the program requirements, using her existing job skills to test out of the clinical components. Upon completing the program, she successfully passed the certification exam.

Reflecting on the process, Wagler said, “I wanted to build on my current expertise and improve my ability to educate patients about wound care. The training was extensive but rewarding, and I’m grateful for the encouragement I received from my mentors, Valerie Dyer, NP, and Tracy Dlamini, RN, both of whom are certified in wound, ostomy, and foot and nail care. This certification allows me to better serve my patients and combine my passion for education and wound care.”

Originally starting her career as a physical therapist assistant after graduating in 2009, Wagler found her calling in wound care while working in long-term care. “Taking on wound care as a full-time career has been the most rewarding transition I’ve made,” she said. “I’ve always been passionate about helping individuals achieve independence and meet physical goals. Wound care allows me to think creatively when offering solutions to meet my patients’ needs.”

Wagler’s certification as a wound care specialist adds to her credentials, which include physical therapist assistant (PTA) and certified clinical medical assistant (CCMA). She is a valued team member at the DCH Wound Care Center, which provides a comprehensive range of services for patients with wounds, skin problems, and ostomies. The center offers advanced treatments, including debridement, cellular and tissue products, compression therapy, and patient education.

For more information about the Wound Care Center at Daviess Community Hospital and its services, visit 300 NE 14th St., Washington, IN 47501, or call (812) 254-6824.