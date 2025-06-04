Local Republican leaders and volunteers in Dubois County are invited to attend a regional training session focused on party leadership, precinct committeemen duties, campaign finance, and candidate preparation.

The training will take place Friday, June 14 at 11:00 a.m. at Dick Clark’s Family Restaurant, located at 702 Prince Street in Princeton. Those interested must RSVP by contacting Brenda Goff at goff.swi@gmail.com. Attendees should include their name, address, phone number, county, and current Republican Party role in the email.

Presenters will include Joe Elsner of Hathaway Strategies, Brad King from the Indiana Election Commission, and Hamza Sahi with Team Jim Banks. The event also features a Party Officer Roundtable moderated by Posey County GOP Chair Greg Newman, with additional insight from Indiana State Party representatives Will Shroyer and Clayton Black.