As e-bike use grows in popularity across Huntingburg, city leaders and public safety officials are encouraging residents to stay informed and ride responsibly. E-bikes provide an efficient and eco-friendly transportation option, but understanding the laws and safety measures is essential for all users.

In Indiana, e-bikes fall into three classes. Class 1 and 2 bikes can reach assisted speeds of up to 20 mph, with Class 2 models including a throttle. Class 3 e-bikes, which offer pedal-assist up to 28 mph, may only be operated by riders 15 and older.

No registration, licensing, or insurance is required to operate an e-bike in the state. Additionally, Class 1 and 2 e-bikes are generally permitted on bicycle and multi-use paths where traditional bicycles are allowed.

Officials also stress the importance of safety gear, including helmets and reflective clothing—especially when riding at night. Riders and motorists alike are reminded to obey traffic laws, share the road respectfully, and remain alert at all times.

Parents are encouraged to talk with their children about responsible riding habits. Promoting awareness and safety now can lead to lifelong habits that help keep the community safe.

Huntingburg continues to promote bicycle-friendly initiatives and urges everyone to do their part to make streets and paths safe for all users.