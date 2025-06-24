Latest News

E-Bike Safety and Education Emphasized in Huntingburg Hoosier Uplands Head Start Now Enrolling for Free Preschool Program The 2025 Dubois County 4-H Fair Queens Pageant Set for June 29 at Jasper High School Off-Duty State Trooper Helps Locate Missing 3-Year-Old in Washington Springs Valley Bank & Trust Welcomes Ashton Ostby as Financial Advisory Group Intern

Hoosier Uplands Head Start is now accepting applications for enrollment in its free preschool program. The program serves families in Lawrence, Martin, Orange, and Washington Counties and is designed to provide young children with early educational opportunities to prepare them for school success.

Parents and guardians are encouraged to contact their local Head Start center to schedule an appointment and begin the application process. Centers are located in Bedford, Mitchell, Loogootee, Paoli, and Salem.

For more information or to find contact numbers for each center, visit www.hoosieruplands.org.

On By Joey Rehl

Related Post