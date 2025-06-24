Hoosier Uplands Head Start is now accepting applications for enrollment in its free preschool program. The program serves families in Lawrence, Martin, Orange, and Washington Counties and is designed to provide young children with early educational opportunities to prepare them for school success.

Parents and guardians are encouraged to contact their local Head Start center to schedule an appointment and begin the application process. Centers are located in Bedford, Mitchell, Loogootee, Paoli, and Salem.

For more information or to find contact numbers for each center, visit www.hoosieruplands.org.