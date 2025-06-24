The 2025 Dubois County 4-H Fair Queens Pageant will take place on Sunday, June 29, at 3:00 p.m. Eastern at the Jasper High School Auditorium.

18 WJTS-TV will record and produce full coverage of the event, with broadcasts scheduled for Thursday, July 3, at 8:00 p.m. EST (7:00 p.m. CST) and Saturday, July 5, at 2:30 p.m. EST (1:30 p.m. CST). In addition to airing on television, the complete program will also be available for online viewing on the 18 WJTS YouTube channel starting Thursday evening at 8:00 p.m. EST.

The recorded program is expected to run approximately one to two hours and will showcase the participants and festivities of this annual celebration of Dubois County’s 4-H tradition.