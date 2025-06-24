A missing child was safely found Tuesday thanks to the quick actions of an off-duty Indiana State Trooper.

On Tuesday, June 24, Senior Trooper Mitchel Wier was driving his state-issued police vehicle while off duty when he heard a dispatch call from Washington City Police regarding a missing 3-year-old child. Officers and civilians had already begun the search when Wier, who was in the area, joined the efforts.

After about 15 minutes of searching, Senior Trooper Wier successfully located the child and reunited him safely with his mother.

Officials say the incident highlights the importance and advantages of troopers having access to their patrol vehicles even while off duty—allowing them to respond quickly when public safety is at stake.