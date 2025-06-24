Latest News

Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company has welcomed Ashton Ostby as a Financial Advisory Group Intern for the summer. The internship is part of the bank’s broader initiative to connect local students with career-building opportunities in the financial industry.

The program is designed to provide hands-on experience, professional mentorship, and exposure to the banking environment, with an emphasis on attracting and developing local talent for future employment.

Ostby, a graduate of Washington High School, is currently pursuing a double major in Accounting and Finance at the Indiana University Kelley School of Business. Outside of academics, he enjoys spending time outdoors, boating with family, and connecting with friends.

Springs Valley leaders believe Ostby’s academic dedication and character make him a strong addition to the team for the summer season.

On By Joey Rehl

