Pioneer Song: a Celebration of Lincoln Amphitheatre Musicals will focus on and feature the music, history, and storytelling of three Lincoln Amphitheatre musicals: Young Abe Lincoln, A. Lincoln: A Pioneer Tale, and Here I Grew Up via a limited three-night run this Thursday, June 26, through Saturday, June 28. Doors for each performance open at 6 p.m. central time and the performances will begin at 7 p.m. central. Guests are encouraged to arrive early for a pre-show performance in the mezzanine area featuring the Red Bank ReUnion Band.

“We encourage everyone to come out and experience the magic of Lincoln Amphitheatre through a captivating performance celebrating three beloved musicals!” said Marc Steczyk, Lincoln Amphitheatre’s director. “These special evenings will feature a unique blend of stirring music and heartfelt storytelling—showcasing the profound impact of Indiana’s early pioneers on the life of Abraham Lincoln and the lasting impact on our country.”

Tickets for each performance of Pioneer Song are $19.95 for general admission, $17.95 for seniors (55 and up), $15.95 for veterans, and children 12 and under are free.

The Lincoln Amphitheatre’s 2025 performance series is presented by the Spencer County Community Foundation & the Perry County Community Foundation. Tickets for all Lincoln Amphitheatre events, including the upcoming July 19 Gabby Barrett performance, can be purchased at www.LincolnAmphitheatre.com, directly at https://tinyurl.com/LincolnAmphitheatre2025, or by phoning the box office at 812-937-2329.

About the Lincoln Amphitheatre

The Lincoln Amphitheatre is a majestic 2,200-seat venue located conveniently off Interstate 64 halfway between Evansville, Indiana, and Louisville, Kentucky, within Lincoln State Park in Lincoln City, Indiana—the boyhood home of Abraham Lincoln. The venue, a crown jewel for live outdoor entertainment and events in southern Indiana, has been under the management of the Indiana Destination Development Corporation since 2015. For additional information, email lincolnamphitheatre@visitindiana.com or call 812-937-2329.