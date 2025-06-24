Latest News

The Dubois County Highway Department has announced the upcoming closure of Club Road beginning Monday, June 30, for the installation of a concrete box culvert.

The project site is located approximately one mile north of County Road 825 South. The closure is expected to last for about four weeks, weather permitting and barring any unforeseen delays.

While through traffic will not be permitted, local traffic will be allowed access up to the point of construction.

Motorists are encouraged to plan alternate routes and use caution in the area.

On By Joey Rehl

