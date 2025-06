Kurt Gutgsell interviews Terry Gobert, Head Coach of Jasper Wildcat Baseball, on the final game of the 2025 Jasper Wildcat Baseball season, and the overall season performance. Also hear from Jasper High School’s Braxton Brosmer on his 2025 L.V. Phillips Mental Attitude Award win.

Produced by Kurt Gutgsell.

https://youtu.be/RG5j3I7sqlc