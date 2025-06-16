Two Evansville Police Department supervisors are facing multiple felony charges after an internal and criminal investigation uncovered fraudulent activity related to off-duty work.

Lieutenant Stacy L. Shirley and Sergeant William C. (Bill) Shirley were each charged on June 16, 2025, with Corrupt Business Influence (Racketeering), Official Misconduct, and several counts of Fraud. The charges stem from a May 2025 investigation into their off-duty employment with the Evansville Housing Authority (EHA).

Investigators found both officers claimed pay for hours not worked while performing security for the EHA. Bill, who was responsible for scheduling officers for the EHA detail, frequently submitted false time sheets, including hours he claimed while on duty with the EPD. Stacy also falsely reported off-duty hours. GPS and cell phone data were used to confirm the discrepancies.

A separate investigation revealed similar misconduct related to off-duty employment at Dillard’s, where Bill allegedly clocked in Stacy for shifts she didn’t work while she was actively on duty for EPD. Surveillance footage and payroll records supported these findings.

It was also discovered that Stacy regularly failed to complete her scheduled EPD shifts and did not use paid leave to cover her absences.

Both officers were placed on unpaid administrative leave, and the case has been forwarded to the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office. Arrest warrants were issued, and both were given the opportunity to surrender. Their employment status will be reviewed by the Evansville Police Merit Commission.