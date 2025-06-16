In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam is joined by Neil Weyer, with the Ferdinand Heimatfest Committee, to discuss the 30th Annual Ferdinand Heimatfest Sponsored by Masterbrand, happening this weekend, June 20th and 21st, 2025.

This event includes a wide-range of festival activities, including Food Booths and Beer Garden offerings, the Best Home Furnishings Family Fun Zone, the Dubois County Rotary Cornhole Tournament, GTP presented by Jasper Engines & Transmissions, the Heimatfest 5K Run/Walk & Kid’s Fun Run, Tri-County YMCA Co-Ed Volleyball Tournament, the Backyard BBQ Contest, Horseshoe Tournament, the Forest Park FFA Kiddie Pedal Pull, and Five Under presented by Weyer Electric. (+ many more not listed here!)

Visit their website for a full lineup of events: https://ferdinandheimatfest.com/

The 2025 Ferdinand Heimatfest takes place at the Ferdinand Community Center, located at 1710 Community Drive, Ferdinand, IN.

