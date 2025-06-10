The Huntingburg City Council commenced with the usual Pledge of Allegiance and Prayer, and then dove into the Pickleball Court Contract, as presented by Mayor Neil Elkins. Last Fall, the Huntingburg Park Board approved the building of a retaining wall near the tennis and pickleball courts, and the Huntingburg City Council never approved the cost of goods and contract to do the work. The project has been completed as of a few weeks prior, and now has been approved by the Council as of tonight’s meeting.

Adding to the attendance at this particular meeting was the members of the Property Rights Alliance and the Coalition to Stop The Mid-States Corridor Project. Twelve residents, eleven from Dubois County, and one from Martin County, were in attendance to represent their views on the proposed Mid-States Corridor, and to present the Huntingburg City Council with a pre-made resolution.

Here is a transcription of the resolution presented to the Huntingburg City Council, originally recited by Elizabeth Elshoff:

“Resolution of the Common Council of the City of Huntingburg, Indiana. Whereas since the 1980’s, five different studies prior to the current Lochmueller study have determined building a new terrain highway and or bypass through Dubois County including the Donahue study, Rust study, EarthTech study, Cambridge study, and I-67 study were not economically and are environmentally feasible. Whereas in June 2021, Governor Holcomb announced $475,000,000 in infrastructure projects that included $75,000,000 to make major improvements to existing US 231 through Dubois and Martin Counties. Whereas in April 2022, after the release of the tier one, DEIS, INDOT held public comment meetings with hundreds of residents in attendance opposed. Over 95% of the verbal comments opposed and received more than 1,000 written comments opposed to the Mid States Corridor project. Some of the reasons provided included the displacement of over 100 homeowners, over 1,800 acres of farmland taken, 870 acres of forest cut down, over 60 plus acres of wetlands, the negative impact on the environment and natural habitat, significant losses to the tax base, a loss of agricultural income over $1,000,000 annually, and the lack of true proven benefits at a cost of well over $1,000,000,000 at 2020 cost. Whereas, due to the process of establishing an appointed Regional Development Authority, RDA, and not giving the residents, environmental, and other groups a voice in the initial start of this project are allowed to vote, over 10,000 signatures were gathered and submitted, petitioning their opposition to the Mid States Corridor Project. Whereas, opposition to this proposed project continues to grow publicly as noted by the Facebook group, Stop the Mid States Corridor Project, with over 5,400 followers, a reach of almost 50,000, and an engagement of over 28,000. Residents have displayed over 500 “Stop the Mid States Corridor” yard signs. Hundreds have attended several town hall and other meetings in opposition. Numerous letters to the editor and media interviews both locally and regionally. Whereas the proponents of the proposed Mid States Corridor continue to falsely promote the economic development opportunity and growth without any factual data to back up their projections and assumptions. Whereas, it is our opinion, the existing road network along with improvements on the existing US 231 will adequately connect the region and avoid massive destruction of our rural landscape and communities, that the state funds can be better spent maintaining and repairing existing roads, and that taxpayers, county, and societal cost of the proposed far outweigh any potential local benefits. These reasons and others in our judgment indicate a lack of need for this project. Now, therefore, be it resolved that the Common Council of the City of Huntingburg, Indiana hereby opposes and will no longer support the continuation of the Mid States Corridor new terrain highway project and any other alternative other than the previously identified improvements for the existing US 231. Furthermore, the Board of Commissioners will not grant powers of imminent domain or otherwise land acquisition to the unconstitutional Mid States Corridor Regional Development Authority, nor will we authorize any additional tax dollars to this project adopted this day of June _____, 2025.”

The pre-made resolution was given to the Huntingburg City Council for review, and will await further examination and discussion before any final decisions are made. Councilmembers asked questions and discussed various concerning topics with those representing the Property Rights Alliance and the Coalition to Stop The Mid-States Corridor Project, to better understand the things they were not very familiar with, and to hear the points of contention that every member of the group presented.

The Property Rights Alliance and the Coalition to Stop The Mid-States Corridor Project were in attendance at the previous Dubois County Commissioners Meeting that took place back on June 2nd, 2025, and plans on attending next weeks Dubois County Council, and Jasper City Council meetings to share their various versions of resolutions opposing the Mid-States Corridor Project.

The Property Rights Alliance urges local political representatives, citizens not from the Dubois County area, as well as anyone interested in their cause to attend one of their upcoming bi-weekly meetings. The group meets every-other Thursday, at the Schnitzelbank Restaurant in Jasper. You can find meeting announcements on their Facebook page.

