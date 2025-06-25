Jenn Horn has been named Director for the USI Honors Program and Themed Learning Communities (TLCs), effective immediately. Horn has served as Interim Director for the Honors Program and Themed Learning Communities since May 2024.

She began working at USI in Fall 2012 as an Instructor in English and Liberal Arts where she has taught classes in folklore, composition, mythology, humanities and gender studies. In these courses, she has regularly worked with Honors students on their projects and supported their journey to an Honors degree.

She has also served as a faculty mentor with the TLC Program since 2017 and worked with several TLCs including the College of Liberal Arts TLC, the Screagles TLC, and the Service and Leadership TLC.

The Honors Program is for USI students who want to challenge themselves academically and are prepared to invest extra time and effort to meet that challenge through more rigorous coursework. The Program also creates a community of like-minded students invested in challenging themselves and supporting each other during their educational journey.

TLCs at USI allow students aligned by various interests to create strong communities and life-long friends through their shared living experiences and interests. Students in TLCs typically earn a higher GPA, are more likely to persist at USI and graduate at higher rates than other first-year students.

Horn has a master’s degree in folklore from Indiana University Bloomington, a master’s degree in English from the University of Indianapolis and is currently in the proposal and writing stages of her EdD dissertation at USI where her concentration is higher education administrative leadership.

For more information on the Honors Program, visit USI.edu/honors.

For more information on the Themed Learning Communities, visit USI.edu/themed-learning-communities.