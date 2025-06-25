The Hoosier Trails Council, Scouting America, has appointed Randy Saunders as its new Scout Executive, overseeing the council’s 18 counties in south-central Indiana, with over 130 active Scouting units and thousands of youth and volunteers effective June 1st, 2025.

Saunders joins the Council with more than two decades of leadership experience in Scouting, most recently serving as Scout Executive at the Southern Sierra Council in California. His deep commitment to youth development, outdoor education, and community engagement makes him a strong leader for this next chapter in the Council’s growth.

In addition to being an Eagle Scout, Saunders has been a professional Scouter for more than 20 years with positions in Florida, New Mexico and California. He also worked at Philmont Scout Ranch, Scouting America’s premier high adventure base in northern New Mexico.

In his new role, Saunders will oversee Council operations, drive membership growth, support volunteer leadership, and help steward key capital initiatives—most notably, the continued development of the Council’s 640-acre Maumee Scout Reservation in the Hoosier National Forest. The Scout Executive serves as the full-time professional chief executive officer of the Council, responsible for overseeing all operations, programs, and the six person staff.

To learn more about Hoosier Trails Council and upcoming opportunities to meet Randy Saunders, visit hoosiertrailsbsa.org.