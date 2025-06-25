The University of Southern Indiana has officially joined the top tier of intercollegiate athletics, effective August 1st, 2025. The NCAA Division I Board of Directors confirmed USI’s move to full active Division I membership during a meeting on Monday, June 23rd.

This completes an accelerated transition process that positions the Screaming Eagles to compete in NCAA Division I postseason championships in all 19 intercollegiate sports beginning in the 2025-26 season.

USI becomes the 11th official NCAA Division I athletic program (seventh public) in the state of Indiana and is a full member of the Ohio Valley Conference (OVC), a historic step that elevates the University’s athletic profile and strategic vision.

The Screaming Eagles announced in February their intent to pursue an expedited reclassification after the NCAA issued guidance allowing for the possibility of such transitions.

USI’s first matchups of the 2025-26 season as official full members of NCAA Division I athletics include Women’s Soccer at the University of Nebraska on August 14th, and the team’s first regular-season home match against Cleveland State University on August 17th.

Men’s Soccer opens on the road August 21st at the University of Louisville and hosts its first regular-season home match on August 26th against Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.

Volleyball will open at home with the USI Invitational August 29th-30th against Valparaiso University, Saint Louis University and Northern Kentucky University before hosting Michigan State University on September 4th.