Attorney General Todd Rokita is alerting Hoosiers about an email and text message scam falsely claiming to be a “final notice” from the Indiana Motor Vehicle Administration (BMV), not the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles.

These fraudulent messages aim to steal personal and financial information from unsuspecting individuals by threatening actions related to alleged traffic violations.

In previous scam messages – like June 5th, 2025, scammers sent out different fraud texts from the “DMV” instead of “BMV”. Scammers are using a new tactic in these deceptive messages and sending through Apple’s iMessage app rather than SMS messages.

Rokita’s office has received multiple complaints and their Anti-Robocall Task Force is working with three major Mobile Network Operators (MNO) to reach a solution in policing these new illegal behaviors.

The scam messages claim that, by June 26, 2025, individuals with outstanding tickets will face the following actions if payment is not completed:

They will be reported to the BMV for ticket violation.

Their vehicle registration will be suspended.

Their driving privileges will be suspended for 30 days.

They will be transferred to a toll booth and charged a 35% service fee.

They may face prosecution and will suffer potential impacts to credit scores.

Attorney General Rokita is calling on Hoosiers to remain vigilant and take the following precautions to protect themselves:

Do not click on any links in unsolicited email or text messages claiming to be from the BMV.

Do not provide personal information, such as your driver’s license number or Social Security number.

Do not share any card or account information through text messages or unverified links.

Report the unwanted text messages as junk on the app you use and block the phone number or email address.

Contact your phone provider for call and text blocking solutions, as many manufacturers have built-in features to block unwanted calls or offer apps to block and label potential spam calls. Click here for a list of resources available.

Forward spam emails to the FTC at spam@uce.gov and report at reportFraud.ftc.gov.

If you have already provided personal information or money through a link in these email or text messages, file a consumer complaint immediately online at indianaconsumer.com or call 317-232-6330.

For more information on avoiding scams, visit the Indiana Attorney General’s website at in.gov/attorneygeneral.