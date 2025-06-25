Kroger plans to shut down 60 locations nationwide over the next 18 months in a strategic effort to improve operational efficiency, despite exceeding profit expectations. One of the affected locations is the Jay-C Food Store in downtown Shoals, where staff were notified this week that the store will permanently close on July 31. Kroger, headquartered in Cincinnati, operates thousands of grocery and pharmacy locations across the country. Company officials say the decision is part of a broader effort to streamline its business.