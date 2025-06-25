Latest News

Crawford County students and families are invited to the 2025 Back-to-School Bash on Tuesday, July 22, hosted by the Crawford County Sheriff’s Department.

The event will be held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Crawford County Fairgrounds, located at 1095 IN-66 in Marengo.

Families can enjoy a variety of free activities and giveaways, including bounce houses, door prizes, hamburgers, hotdogs, and items from local businesses. One of the key highlights of the evening is the free backpack distribution provided by the Sheriff’s Department.

All offerings at the event are free for Crawford County students and their families.

