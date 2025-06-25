The Indiana Department of Homeland Security and Vincennes Police Department are investigating an arson involving a stolen van discovered early Sunday morning in Vincennes.

Emergency crews responded shortly after midnight on June 22 to a vehicle fire near 13th Street and Cavanaugh Avenue. Upon arrival, first responders found a van engulfed in flames. Investigators later confirmed that the van had been reported stolen, and fire officials determined the fire was intentionally set.

The case remains under active investigation. Authorities are encouraging anyone with information to call the Indiana Arson Hotline at 1-800-382-4628. A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for tips that lead to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.