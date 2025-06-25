Latest News

Jay-C in Shoals to Close as Part of Kroger’s National Store Reductions Crawford County Sheriff’s Office Hosting Free Back-to-School Bash July 22 Downtown Chowdown Returns July 3 to Kick Off Independence Day Weekend in Jasper Tell City Man Arrested for Child Exploitation and Possession of Child Pornography Huntingburg PD Chief Kramer Developing Firearms Safety Courses for Civilians

The Indiana Department of Homeland Security and Vincennes Police Department are investigating an arson involving a stolen van discovered early Sunday morning in Vincennes.

Emergency crews responded shortly after midnight on June 22 to a vehicle fire near 13th Street and Cavanaugh Avenue. Upon arrival, first responders found a van engulfed in flames. Investigators later confirmed that the van had been reported stolen, and fire officials determined the fire was intentionally set.

The case remains under active investigation. Authorities are encouraging anyone with information to call the Indiana Arson Hotline at 1-800-382-4628. A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for tips that lead to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

On By Joey Rehl

Related Post