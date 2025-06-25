The July Downtown Chowdown is Thursday July 3rd! Kick off the Fourth of July weekend at the Jasper Riverwalk/Dave Buehler Plaza with live music and food trucks. The Downtown Chowdown will begin at 4pm EST at the Jasper Riverwalk/Dave Buehler Plaza. There will be food trucks, live music with Mady Neukam, a bounce house, and yard games lasting until 8pm EST.

Food Truck Line Up:

Sabor Columbia

Wood Capital Pizza

Oink Smokehouse

Tator Temptations

La Tricolor Colombian Delicacies

Acai X Press LLC

Drink and Dessert Trucks:

Bursting with Love

Honey Run Kettle Corn

Zax Creamery

Join Jasper Community Arts at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center for First Thursdays! The opening gallery reception is a time to appreciate art and mingle with friends! The reception begins at 5:00pm.

Celebrate your summer in downtown Jasper. For a full list of downtown events, visit https://www.heartofjasper.org/calendar/

The Downtown Chowdown will be held the first Thursday of the month from

4:00pm – 8:00pm on August 7th, September 4th, and October 2nd at the Jasper Riverwalk/Dave Buehler Plaza.