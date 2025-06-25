The July Downtown Chowdown is Thursday July 3rd! Kick off the Fourth of July weekend at the Jasper Riverwalk/Dave Buehler Plaza with live music and food trucks. The Downtown Chowdown will begin at 4pm EST at the Jasper Riverwalk/Dave Buehler Plaza. There will be food trucks, live music with Mady Neukam, a bounce house, and yard games lasting until 8pm EST.
Food Truck Line Up:
- Sabor Columbia
- Wood Capital Pizza
- Oink Smokehouse
- Tator Temptations
- La Tricolor Colombian Delicacies
- Acai X Press LLC
Drink and Dessert Trucks:
- Bursting with Love
- Honey Run Kettle Corn
- Zax Creamery
Join Jasper Community Arts at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center for First Thursdays! The opening gallery reception is a time to appreciate art and mingle with friends! The reception begins at 5:00pm.
Celebrate your summer in downtown Jasper. For a full list of downtown events, visit https://www.heartofjasper.org/calendar/
The Downtown Chowdown will be held the first Thursday of the month from
4:00pm – 8:00pm on August 7th, September 4th, and October 2nd at the Jasper Riverwalk/Dave Buehler Plaza.
You must be logged in to post a comment.