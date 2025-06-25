A Cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) led to the arrest of a Tell City man for child exploitation and possession of child pornography.



Detectives with the Indiana State Police – Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task force in Sellersburg began an investigation in January 2025 after receiving a cyber tip report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The cyber tip report indicated that a specific account was possibly used to possess child pornography images or video files.



Investigators requested a search warrant based on information gathered during the investigation. As a result, on Thursday, April 10, 2025, members of the Indiana Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force executed a search warrant at a Bradford Drive address (Tell City) in Perry County.



As a result of the investigation and search, a warrant was issued through the Perry County Prosecutor’s Office on June 19, 2025. On the morning of Jun 23, 2025, the Perry County Sheriff’s Office arrested 33-year-old Derek S. Voges for five (5) counts of Child Exploitation, Level 4 Felony, and three (7) counts of Possession of Child Pornography, Level 5 Felony.



The Indiana Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force is a multiagency task force that investigates and prosecutes persons who use the internet to sexually exploit or entice children, and the Indiana State Police oversees the task force.



The Indiana ICAC Task Force encourages Hoosiers to report online exploitation, solicitation, and enticement-type crimes against children to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). The NCMEC website can be accessed through the ICAC Task Force website. To report a crime with your child as a victim involving the Internet or other electronic means, please contact your local Indiana law enforcement agency.



ICAC Taskforce website: https://www.internetcrimesagainstkids.com