Kurt Gutgsell interviews Dylan Durcholz and Grant Seibert, both Juniors at Jasper High School, about their experience Sportscasting for the high-school ran radio station, 91.7 The Curve, and what following the Jasper Wildcats to state this baseball season was like for each of them.

Produced by Kurt Gutgsell.

https://youtu.be/KV8ehzrf8v8