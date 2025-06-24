Huntingburg Police Chief Brad Kramer, left, addressing the Huntingburg City Council on Tuesday evening.

The Huntingburg City Council meeting commenced with Huntingburg Police Chief Brad Kramer discussing the firing range lease agreement with the Huntingburg Airport. Chief Kramer would like to seek the Council’s approval to run a firearms safety course for civilians in the near future.

The Huntingburg Police Department is proposing a civilian firearm safety course that would be taught at the station, with hands-on training taking place at the Huntingburg Airport firing range. The City would be responsible for the liability insurance on such events, not the Huntingburg Airport.

Chief Kramer envisions the beginning course would involve handgun safety, where civilian participants would bring in their own firearms to learn how to properly care for and maintain them. This safety course would include one 3-hour evening session of instruction, located at the Huntingburg Police Station, and would conclude with a Saturday course of implementation with the firearms at the Huntingburg Airport location. This course would focus less on the actual shooting of the firearms, and more on how to safely handle a firearm. The goal is to have two civilians per one instructor on this course, as safety is paramount.

The addendum to this lease was voted on and approved by the Council, allowing Chief Kramer to further develop this project, with hopes to offer the first firearms safety course to civilians later this year.

Mayor Neil Elkins presented the proclamation of the Uhl Pottery Society, celebrating June 21st, 2025 as the 40th anniversary of the Uhl Pottery Club, and to officially recognize the historical significance of Uhl Pottery to Huntingburg, Indiana. Mayor Elkins also shared that the new mural going up on 4th Street will pay homage to the history of Uhl Pottery, as well as many other industries native to Historic Huntingburg. (citing Huntingburg Brick, and Memorial Gym to name a few).

Energy Superintendent John Reutepohler discussed updates for the month of May, as the Gas Utility added one new service. The Energy Department fixed a gas leak from a previously welded line that was originally installed underground in 1956. They proceeded to dig up the leaking line, weld line stoppers to it, and created a diversion so that gas services were not stopped to customers in the vicinity of the leak as it was repaired. In total, this repair took one week for the Energy Department to fix.

Reutepohler also discussed the storm damage at the OFS Plant 5 building that took place earlier this year, and how productions are being moved from that location to OFS Plant 9. The City of Huntingburg was contracted by OFS to replace the smaller line located at this new location for a larger line and meter system, to which a new steel line was welded. The Energy Department is awaiting final word from OFS to install a new meter at this location.

The Electric Utility installed two residential underground lines for the month of May, installed two electric poles at Sycamore Street, and set four temporary poles for the Poplar Ridge project that is coming soon to the City. Superintendent Reutepohler presented the quote of $20,575 for the purchase of new underground wire, to which part of the supply will go towards the Poplar Ridge development and part will be kept for stock. The Council voted and approved the purchase of this underground wire, and for the purchase not to exceed $23,000. Reutepohler also asked permission to research quotes on transformers for residential areas, and was approved.

Water Superintendent Jerry Austin discussed updates for water distribution with two new services on Sycamore Street. A service line replacement was performed due to continuing copper line leaks around the City. A water meter was damaged by a semi, forcing the Water Department to rebuild that entire meter set, and to add a post to prevent further rollovers to that specific meter.

Superintendent Austin shared that the Water Department spent some days recently with the Huntingburg Street Department to locate underground street utilities at 7th and Van Burren Streets. They found various abandoned service lines, and they were promptly removed. The previously mentioned part-time summer help that the Water Department brought on have been making visible progress on repainting various fire hydrants for the City as well.

Mayor Elkins also shared that an upcoming press release will be out soon, sharing what the new 4th Street mural design will look like, to the public.