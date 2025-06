Jared Atkins joins Kara Henke, the Executive Director of the Dubois County Humane Society, to talk about this week’s Pet(s) of the Week, Meow-len, Bulbasaur, Butter, Meredith, Tiger, and Hawk!

For more information on Pet Adoptions, or to donate, visit: https://www.duboiscountyhumane.org/

https://youtu.be/YqBbwZm7zk0