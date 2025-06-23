A 67-year-old Kentucky man was arrested Friday evening on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop on State Road 145 near Eckerty.

According to authorities, Indiana State Police Trooper Kayla Denk-Mundy was patrolling the area when she observed a vehicle traveling at excessive speed. After initiating a traffic stop with her emergency lights, Denk-Mundy made contact with the driver, identified as James Sturgeon of Brooks, Kentucky.

During the interaction, officials say Sturgeon displayed visible signs of impairment. He was subsequently transported to Jasper Deaconess Hospital for chemical testing to determine his blood alcohol content.

Following the testing, Sturgeon was taken into custody and booked at the Crawford County Jail, where he remains held on bond. He has been charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor.

The arrest highlights ongoing law enforcement efforts to combat impaired driving on Indiana roadways. No injuries were reported in connection with the incident.