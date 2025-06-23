Commuters who rely on the Lloyd Expressway for daily travel to Evansville will face significant traffic changes starting Monday, June 23, as construction work intensifies on one of Vanderburgh County’s most heavily traveled roadways.

The outside lane of eastbound Lloyd Expressway will be closed between Green River Road and Interstate 69 for the next four months to accommodate the construction of dual displaced left turns at two major intersections: Burkhardt Road and Cross Pointe Boulevard. The lane closure is part of the larger Lloyd4U project, a $150 million initiative designed to make the Lloyd Expressway more efficient and safer for motorists.

While the outside lane will be restricted, officials say two lanes will remain open for eastbound travel throughout the construction period. However, drivers should expect additional complications, including restrictions on right-hand turns from northbound Burkhardt Road and Cross Pointe Boulevard to eastbound Lloyd Expressway, along with lane restrictions on both sides of Burkhardt Road.

The current phase represents the first of three construction phases scheduled to continue through 2025 and 2026, with this initial phase running through November. Both the Lloyd-Burkhardt Road and Lloyd-Cross Pointe Boulevard intersections will receive displaced left turns in each direction, a traffic engineering solution designed to reduce congestion and improve safety at these busy crossroads.

The Lloyd Expressway serves as a major east-west traffic artery through Vanderburgh County, primarily running through Evansville from Interstate 69 on the east side to the Posey County line west of the city. The roadway carries thousands of commuters daily between residential areas and the city’s business districts.

Construction crews will protect all work areas with traffic barrels and temporary concrete barrier walls. Transportation officials are urging drivers to plan alternate routes, anticipate delays, and consider traveling during off-peak hours to minimize the impact of the restrictions.

The Lloyd4U project includes more than a dozen improvement projects along the Lloyd Expressway designed to make the busy roadway safer and more efficient. The comprehensive project is expected to be complete by fall 2027 and includes changing intersections and traffic lights to increase safety, bridge work, and replacing sections of road.

The displaced left-turn design, while new to many Evansville drivers, has been successfully implemented in other cities to reduce intersection conflicts and improve traffic flow. The first displaced left turn intersection in Evansville opened in 2024, helping to prepare motorists for the additional installations now underway.

For commuters who regularly travel between outlying areas and Evansville for work, the four-month construction timeline will require significant adjustments to daily routines. Transportation officials recommend staying informed about construction progress and exploring alternative routes during peak travel times.