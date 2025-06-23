Perry Central Community School Corporation students Payton Park and Caleb VanWinkle earned top honors this week at the Indiana State FFA Convention, winning first place in the Ag and Farm Business Management Demonstration contest. The pair presented their work on hydroponic lettuce production, an innovative student-led project that now supplies fresh greens to the school cafeteria.

Their demonstration highlighted the practical application of hydroponic systems developed and maintained within the school’s greenhouse. The project has grown into a reliable source of fresh produce for school meals while providing hands-on experience in agribusiness management for participating students.

This achievement reflects the growing emphasis on sustainability and real-world learning within Perry Central’s agricultural education program. The school’s Precision Agriculture curriculum has given students like Park and VanWinkle the opportunity to apply science and business skills in meaningful ways.

With plans to expand greenhouse production and programming, Perry Central continues to demonstrate how local innovation in agriculture can benefit both students and the broader school community.