The JFK Pool in Tell City has been temporarily closed and is currently being drained after broken glass was found in the water over the weekend. According to social media updates, the pool has been shut down since Friday, June 21, as staff work to ensure the facility is safe before reopening.

The draining process began over the weekend and will continue until the pool is completely cleared and thoroughly inspected. No timeline has been provided for when the pool will reopen.

In the meantime, the splash pad located next to the pool remains open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., offering a safe and fun option for families and children during the closure.

The JFK Pool, located in Tell City’s Hagedorn Park, was renovated in 2022 and serves as a key part of the city’s summer recreation offerings. Visitors are reminded that glass containers are not allowed in pool areas to help prevent these types of incidents.

Anyone with questions or seeking updates is encouraged to follow the JFK Pool Facebook page or contact the Tell City Parks and Recreation Department.