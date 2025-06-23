Photo by: Troy Wilson

Starting Monday, June 23, 2025, crews will begin demolition preparations for the long-vacant building at 232 Main Street in Shoals, formerly known as the NuTap Tavern.

To ensure public safety, the contractor will close sections of Main Street as work begins, with full demolition scheduled to start Tuesday, June 24. Town officials urge drivers and pedestrians to use alternate routes throughout the week, as equipment and safety barriers will limit access in the area.

Demolition is expected to be completed by Friday, June 27—just in time for the annual Catfish Festival, which draws large crowds to downtown Shoals. The decision to remove the structure comes after residents raised concerns on social media earlier this month about the building’s condition and its potential risk during the event.

In response to those concerns, the Shoals Town Board voted during its June meeting to proceed with demolition.

Residents are reminded to stay clear of the work zone and follow all posted detour and safety signs. Town officials thank the public for their cooperation during this temporary disruption.