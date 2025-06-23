J.H. Rudolph & Co. will be conducting street patching work on Walnut Street between 2nd and 3rd Streets in Huntingburg from 6:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on both Wednesday, June 25, and Thursday, June 26.

During this time, no street parking will be allowed in the work zone. Residents and motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid delays and ensure safety around the construction area.

The project aims to improve roadway conditions, and the City of Huntingburg appreciates the public’s patience and cooperation throughout the process.