The Huntingburg Police Department has officially added Logan Brown to its ranks as the department’s newest full-time police officer. Brown was sworn in earlier today after initially serving as a Reserve Officer since February.

Following months of dedicated service, Brown has now transitioned into a full-time role and will immediately begin field training. He brings with him a strong foundation in discipline and service, having recently completed his military career with the United States Marine Corps. Brown served with distinction from 2019 until returning to civilian life earlier this year.

Originally from Texas, Brown relocated to Huntingburg with his wife, a native of the community. The department expressed confidence that he will be a strong addition to the team and a positive presence within the community.