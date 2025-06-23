Jerry Egloff Jr., 57, of Huntingburg passed away at his home on Sunday June 22, 2025. Jerry was born on April 8, 1968 in Huntingburg, Indiana to Jerry Sr. and Connie Ensor (Hildenbrand) Egloff. He was united in marriage to Andrea Schwartz on March 10, 1990 in St. Ferdinand Church. Andrea preceded him in death on October 27, 2020.

Jerry was a salesperson in hospitality furniture at Dubois Wood. He graduated from Forest Park High School and Vincennes University. Jerry was a member of Huntingburg Y.M.I., St. Anthony Community Club and St. Anthony Conservation Club. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, four-wheeler rides, and going to auctions.

Surviving are two daughters, Kristin (Evan) Nordhoff of Ferdinand, and Jalynn Egloff of Huntingburg. One son, Austin (Jessica) Egloff of Lincoln City. Three grandchildren, Emberly and Easton Nordhoff, and David Egloff. His father, Jerry Egloff Sr. of Ferdinand. One brother, Phil Egloff of Schnellville. Jerry was also preceded in death by his mother, Connie Ensor and an infant grandson.

A Memorial Services will be held at 1:00 PM Thursday June 26th at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 9:00 AM until the service time. Burial will be in the Bretzville Cemetery.