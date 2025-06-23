David H. Kieffner, age 82, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away surrounded by family at 7:08 a.m. on Sunday, June 22, 2025, at the Linda E. White Hospice House in Evansville, Indiana.

Dave was born in Huntingburg, Indiana, on August 27, 1942, to Raymond and Edna (Bauer) Kieffner. He married Donna Hemmerlein on November 12, 1966, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Haysville, Indiana.

He was a 1960 graduate of Jasper High School, and then graduated from Lockyear Business College in Evansville, Indiana. He also served in the Indiana National Guard.

He had worked for Jasper Cabinet Company for 38 years, and was a National Sales Manager for the company. He also delivered cars for Uebelhors and worked for Indiana Testing Inc. (ITI) as a certified collector.

Dave was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Haysville, where he had served as president of the church council and served on many committees. He was also a member of the Jasper German Club and the Jasper German Club Sister Cities.

He enjoyed traveling with his family and friends, working at ITI, and working on the family farm.

Surviving is his wife of 58 years, Donna Kieffner, Jasper, IN; two daughters, Danelle (Greg) Hevron, Flat Rock, IL, and Dionne Commens, Dale, IN; five grandchildren, Hannah, Lindsey, and Caitlin Hevron, and Ella and Taylor Commens; and two brothers, Ron (Charlotte) Kieffner, Jasper, IN/The Villages, FL, and Mark (Cathy) Kieffner, Jasper, IN.

Preceding him in death are his parents.

A Funeral Service for David H. Kieffner will be held at 11:00 a.m. EST on Saturday, June 28, 2025, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Haysville, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Pastor Tim Holt will officiate.

A visitation will be held from 3:00-7:00 p.m. EST on Friday, June 27, 2025, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, and one hour before services from 10:00-11:00 a.m. EST at the church on Saturday, June 28, 2025.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Haysville, Indiana.

