Authorities are investigating a fatal drowning that occurred Saturday evening at West Boggs Lake in Daviess County.

Emergency crews were called to the scene shortly before 7 p.m. after reports that a man had gone underwater and failed to resurface. Dive teams later located and recovered the body of 33-year-old Mitchell L. Worland of Washington at approximately 9:25 p.m.

Multiple agencies assisted in the response, including the Cannelburg and Montgomery Fire Departments, Cannelburg EMS, and the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department.

Indiana Conservation Officers continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident and are urging the public to always wear a life jacket while in or around the water—particularly during peak recreation season.